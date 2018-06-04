Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Mascot Brewery, KFC, Figo, Subway, Rolltation

This week on DineSafe a number of chains got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Tim Hortons, KFC and Subway were all slapped with multiple infractions resulting in conditional passes.

Learn what other Toronto spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Coffee Time (2288 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Impact Kitchen (444 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Eva's Original Chimneys (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: May 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Mascot Brewery (31 Mercer St.)
  • Inspected on: May 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
MyMy Chicken (394 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (481 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Chongqing Laojiumen (4771 Steeles Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: May 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Rolltation (3 Carlton St.)
  • Inspected on: May 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Bar With No Name (1651 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Love Chix (1588 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Me Va Me Kitchen Express (240 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Randy's (1569 Eglinton Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Subway (15A Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Figo (295 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
KFC (5109 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: June 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

