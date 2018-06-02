Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kamayan toronto

5 restaurants for a Filipino kamayan feast in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Restaurants in Toronto for a Filipino kamayan feast, also known as a boodle fight, are the best places to get your hands dirty. These "hand-to-mouth" meals have their origins in the mess halls of the Filipino military; gather around these banana leaves with friends and gorge on garlic rice. 

Here are some restaurants to fill up on kamayan in Toronto.

Tinuno

One of the most popular restaurants for kamayan right now, this super low-key spot in St. Jamestown is just steps from Sherbourne station. It's tight on space here, but for $15 per person you get a mix of seafood like milkfish and squid rings alongside juicy skewers of pork. 

Boodle Fight

This Danforth East spot is a no-frills restaurant serving up kamayan meals for $15 a head. It's fairly spacious, giving you some more elbow room while you dig into their sticky garlic rice and piles of seafood and grilled meat. 

Dbarkadz

If there's two things that go intrinsically together, it's good Filipino food and karaoke. Between shelves of Filipino products, this Ellesmere hot table, store and restaurant has set up tables for diners to pig out on boodle fights with a bonus karaoke set up for large groups. 

Wilson’s Haus of Lechon

As the name implies, this friendly Little Manila spot is one of the best spots for Filipino-style lechon in the city. For $25 a person, you can get a standard boodle fight menu with their juicy rotisserie chicken, or pay an extra $10 to add on some of their famous lechon to the feast.

Casa Manila

The frilly decor at this Filipino institution at Don Mills and York Mills makes an interesting place to consume this humble meal. They have allotted portions per person (still brought out on communal banana leaves) meaning you don't have to fight over that last piece of squid. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Tinuno

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Dundas West Fest kicks off street festival season in Toronto

The top 25 things at Brunch Fest in Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood finally gets city approval to open new restaurants

5 restaurants for a Filipino kamayan feast in Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular nightclubs is closing

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May

Toronto Food Events: Brunch Fest, Negroni Week, Lady Beer Festival, Free Doughnuts

Toronto Restaurant Openings: SoSo Food Club, Wynona, Hype Food Co., Bang Bang Burrito