5 restaurants for a Filipino kamayan feast in Toronto

Restaurants in Toronto for a Filipino kamayan feast, also known as a boodle fight, are the best places to get your hands dirty. These "hand-to-mouth" meals have their origins in the mess halls of the Filipino military; gather around these banana leaves with friends and gorge on garlic rice.

Here are some restaurants to fill up on kamayan in Toronto.

One of the most popular restaurants for kamayan right now, this super low-key spot in St. Jamestown is just steps from Sherbourne station. It's tight on space here, but for $15 per person you get a mix of seafood like milkfish and squid rings alongside juicy skewers of pork.

This Danforth East spot is a no-frills restaurant serving up kamayan meals for $15 a head. It's fairly spacious, giving you some more elbow room while you dig into their sticky garlic rice and piles of seafood and grilled meat.

If there's two things that go intrinsically together, it's good Filipino food and karaoke. Between shelves of Filipino products, this Ellesmere hot table, store and restaurant has set up tables for diners to pig out on boodle fights with a bonus karaoke set up for large groups.

As the name implies, this friendly Little Manila spot is one of the best spots for Filipino-style lechon in the city. For $25 a person, you can get a standard boodle fight menu with their juicy rotisserie chicken, or pay an extra $10 to add on some of their famous lechon to the feast.

The frilly decor at this Filipino institution at Don Mills and York Mills makes an interesting place to consume this humble meal. They have allotted portions per person (still brought out on communal banana leaves) meaning you don't have to fight over that last piece of squid.