Toronto's huge waterfront night market coming back this summer

One of Toronto's biggest night markets is back after last year's Hearn fiasco that left vendors waiting for refunds promised by organizers after the event failed to materialize as planned.

The Waterfront Night Market returns from August 10 to 12 and is landing at Ontario Place.

For many years, the festival was held in the parking lot of the T&T Supermarket near Cherry and Commissioners streets.

But last year, after seeing the space transformed for Luminato, organizers opted to scatter the market both in and outside of the abandoned Hearn Generating Station in the Port Lands.

The indoor portion of the plan did not go over well with the Toronto Fire Department, who deemed the musty old Hearn not up to code and unfit to host the festivities.

The event was moved exclusively outdoors where huge crowds struggled to manoeuvre within a tightly confined space.

Perhaps organizers have learned a thing or two and will come back bigger and better for 2018. The weekend long festival is one of a number of events scheduled to take place at Ontario Place this summer.