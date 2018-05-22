This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Pariwar, Chatime, Dineen Coffee, McDonald's, RaviSoups

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's favourite Pakistani restaurants landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. Pariwar was cited with nine infractions, including failing to thoroughly re-heat hazardous food items. Yikes!

Discover what other Toronto restaurants got busted this week on DineSafe.

Alanoor Afghan Kabob (3595 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aroma Fine Indian Cuisine (287 King St. West)

Inspected on: May 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chatime (5494 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Dineen Coffee (140 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Second Cup (1567 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Fushimi (491 Church St.)

Inspected on: May 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pariwar (1732 Lawrence Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to thoroughly re-heat hazardous food items.

Si Lom (534 Church St.)

Inspected on: May 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Butter Chicken Factory (556 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: May 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

RaviSoups (2535 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: May 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Ritz Caribbean Food (450 Yonge St.)