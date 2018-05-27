The top 10 secret patios in Toronto

Patios in Toronto are sometimes discrete destinations for booze and bites in the urban outdoors. Head to one of these hidden hangouts in summer or even during fall for an intimate getaway.

Here are my picks for the top secret patios in Toronto.

With lights hanging overhead, the patio outside this Bloorcourt bar seats 40 and is intimate and secluded enough to feel like a real escape from the industrial busy-mess outside.

Walled-in by a wooden fence, the backyard patio at this Leslieville restaurant is the perfect place for undisturbed seafood bites in the sun or by the fireplace when it gets cold.

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Queen West, you'll have to request the patio before being led underground. Emerge from the depths of secret passageways and find yourself in a green oasis.

This Queen West favourite has an itty bitty patio on its second floor, fenced off and raised high enough to escape the traffic of the ever-hectic Queen Street.

A book lover's dream, the little patio behind this Village cafe, bar and bookstore is the ultimate spot to catch up on your favourite read while sipping on a cocktail or coffee in the sun.

Behind this Roncey eatery is a cozy minimal patio for you to gorge on your Cuban sandwich. Equipped with a retractable awning and fun-coloured chairs, this spot is the perfect summer escape.

You'll be surprised to find there's a big patio behind this Parkdale restaurant serving Tibetan, Nepalese and Indian eats. Dine on dumplings in this walled-off space lined with trees.

This Kensington spot is already secretive enough, with a large container-esque area fronting the bar, but it also features a secluded back patio with a serene running fountain.

Surrounded by fences to the sides and hanging lanterns overtop, the patio at this Vietnamese restaurant usually has plenty of seating available despite being a total Leslieville gem.

This lovely Little Italy patio is decked out with lanterns, hanging foliage and high walls keeping it private on all sides. Head to this shady getaway for small bites in the summer and an outdoor heater for those cold months.