The top 10 restaurants on Toronto's waterfront

Restaurants on Toronto’s waterfront are a one-way ticket to fun in the sun without having to shell out for airfare to get to a seaside-like destination. Buckets of beer, pub food, patio furniture and some of the most awesome views the city has to offer are waiting for you at these summertime spots.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants on Toronto’s waterfront.

Though this brand is known for brewing some of Toronto’s most widely enjoyed beer, they have this restaurant by the water where you can recline on a Muskoka chair and enjoy a 3 Speed, Big Wheel, or other specialty brew in the sun.

Tons of space is available on the patio directly facing the harbour at this gigantic bar with something for everyone.

Open all summer long starting the May long weekend, this place in the heart of the Harbourfront action is the ideal go-to for drinks and summer bbq vibes.

Pizzas and pasta carbonara are the order of the day at this water-facing hangout that’s as appropriate for families as it is after-work cocktails.

Pig out on brisket and ribs while you enjoy the view at this spot with a patio in the Port Lands just across from the lake.

Tacos, ribs, burgers, wings, pizza, mimosas...what more could you ask for from a waterside restaurant than what’s found at this spot just steps from Sugar Beach.

There are lots of places to get dim sum but here you can scarf down dumplings and buns while gazing out at a brilliant waterfront view.

This lakeside patio in the Port Lands is an old school option for those who aren’t as sure about the slick new waterfront spots in town.

Memories are made at this Scarborough Bluffs restaurant with a wraparound patio and a seafood menu that perfectly complements the surroundings.

Fried chicken with a twist can be found at this place with a patio directly facing the water. Bonus: this place also has an ice cream bar inside it slinging wacky Insta-worthy desserts.