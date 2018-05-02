10 patios you can drink on right now in Toronto

Patios in Toronto are what happen when the sun comes out and the weather is in the 20s. Yes, it's officially patio season in the city and patios are the place to be right now. It's been a long and tricky winter and spring this year and the people of this fair city deserve their patios.

Here's a selection of Toronto patios already open for the season where you can sit, relax and grab a drink right now.

Head over to the rooftop patio at the corner of Queen and Broadview and gaze across the city while sipping a Riverside cocktail. The rooftop does have an indoor space, so if the night gets chilly you can head inside.

Get your mojito on at the rooftop of the Drake Hotel, that is before the rest of the city comes to join you. This busy West Queen West establishment has a heated patio for when the temperature dips at night and a full lunch and dinner menu.

If you're looking for a cheap place to unwind with many drinks after work, look no further than this backyard patio near Queen and Bathurst. All food here is $5.95, as it's from the restaurant group behind Toronto's El Furniture Warehouse and Queen Street Warehouse.

This enormous lakeside pub is definitely worthy of a 'gram, with its picturesque views of the waterfront and velvety-red sangria. Catch a few rays while sitting, and sipping, pretty on this patio.

This Leslieville craft brewery has fantastic brews that you can sip on a rooftop patio that overlooks the Jonathan Ashbridge Park. They've also got a serious nacho plater to ensure that you're experience is complete.

9-to-5ers in the Financial District love themselves a good patio after work, and it shows by the wait to get in to King Taps around the after-work hour. This multi-level pub has bars and patios upstairs and down, so you might eventually get a seat in the sun.

This brewpub near Dundas and Roncesvalles boosts a sweet patio. Go here if you're looking for original brews and a place that has just the right ambiance.

This popular Italian restaurant near King and Portland has wine of tap and pizza to spare that go down equally well on their street-facing patio and their epic rooftop one.

This multi-level Yorkville pub is famous its sprawling Flight Deck rooftop patio that comes complete with a remote control retractable covering, fans and heating, so it's all good if the temperatures suddenly drop.

For a burger in the sun, look no further than this charming backyard patio on the Danforth that's often at capacity even during cooler summer days.