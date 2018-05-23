Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
restaurants toronto

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest restaurants in Toronto right now are going strong. Italian, dumplings, pizza, sushi, falafel and hummus, wine, Jamaican: these are no-fail offerings, and at the fashionable joints below they’re selling like hotcakes.

Here are my picks for the hottest restaurants in Toronto right now.

Giulietta

Sharing is caring at this pretty little new Italian kid on the block where Bestellen used to reside in Brockton Village. An open kitchen led by Rob Rossi turns out pasta, seafood and wood-fired pizza.

Constantine

On the bottom floor of the new Anndore House boutique hotel near Yonge and Bloor, dine surrounded by blown-glass vases and watch as a kitchen in the centre of the dining room prepares Mediterranean-Italian pasta dishes, crostini and intricate desserts.

Parallel

This tahini factory on Geary makes their own hummus, falafel, and other Middle Eastern classics, and Toronto is clamouring for them.

Mira

The chocolate bomb at this semi-hidden Peruvian restaurant in the King West neighbourhood has become something of an Instagram star, but make no mistake, the ceviche and cocktails are impeccable too.

Il Covo

When a chef from Buca broke off to create this new Little Italy project, the results were nothing short of stunning, with handmade fresh pasta in the spotlight.

Rosalinda

Vegan meets Mexican at this new venture from Toronto’s golden boy restaurateur, Grant van Gameren. Expect beautiful plating and a lush, smartly designed environment.

Kaka AYCE

Some of the best AYCE sushi in the city has made its way downtown with a fresh spot on Bay packed with raw fish lovers.

Paris Paris

You’ll find everything that goes great with wine at this adored all-day bar on Dundas West: meats, cheeses, mussels, fries, and even Portuguese chicken. 

Chubby’s Jamaican

It’s no surprise in Toronto that a Jamaican concept would be popular, especially one located in a charming converted boarding house near King and Portland. Throw in pit cooking and rum punch, and the reservations book themselves.

Tuk Tuk Canteen

Weekends are slammed at this dimly lit restaurant on Roncesvalles, Cambodian cooking wholeheartedly embraced by the community.

Hector Vasquez at Giulietta

