This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Barque, Sansotei Ramen, Mustafa, Flaming Kitchen

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's top Turkish restaurants Mustafa landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. The restaurant managed to rack up a staggering 12 infractions including two crucial ones.

Learn what other Toronto restaurants got nailed by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Aish Tanoor (994 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: April 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Darband Restaurant (879 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: April 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

El Local Loco (9 Church St.)

Inspected on: April 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sansotei Ramen (13 Bying Ave.)

Inspected on: April 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Second Cup (220 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: April 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tequila Bookworm (512 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: April 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Flaming Kitchen (3250 Midland Ave.)

Inspected on: April 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Barque (299 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: April 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Mashion Bakery (345 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: April 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Mustafa (866 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: April 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 4, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

New Yorker Deli (1140 Bay St.)

Inspected on: April 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Super Arzon Food Market (6105 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: April 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

