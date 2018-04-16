Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Barque, Sansotei Ramen, Mustafa, Flaming Kitchen

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's top Turkish restaurants  Mustafa landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. The restaurant managed to rack up a staggering 12 infractions including two crucial ones.

Learn what other Toronto restaurants got nailed by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Aish Tanoor (994 Eglinton Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: April 9, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Darband Restaurant (879 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: April 9, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aunt Elsie’s Caribbean Kitchen (2689 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: April 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
El Local Loco (9 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: April 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Isaac's Bakery (3390 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: April 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sansotei Ramen (13 Bying Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Second Cup (220 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: April 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tequila Bookworm (512 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Flaming Kitchen (3250 Midland Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Barque (299 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mashion Bakery (345 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mustafa (866 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 4, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
New Yorker Deli (1140 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: April 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Super Arzon Food Market (6105 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: April 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (1000 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: April 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Barque, Sansotei Ramen, Mustafa, Flaming Kitchen

Vegan cinnamon bun chain Cinnaholic opening in Toronto

The top 10 restaurants in South Core

10 places to get fresh pasta in Toronto

The top restaurants for Moroccan food in Toronto

10 restaurants to eat fondue in Toronto

Toronto cafe owners don't think coffee should come with cancer warning

Toronto restaurant debuts cocaine-themed burger