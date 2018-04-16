This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Barque, Sansotei Ramen, Mustafa, Flaming Kitchen

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's top Turkish restaurants Mustafa landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. The restaurant managed to rack up a staggering 12 infractions including two crucial ones.
Aish Tanoor (994 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: April 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: April 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: April 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Barque (299 Roncesvalles Ave.)
- Inspected on: April 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mustafa (866 Wilson Ave.)
- Inspected on: April 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 4, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: April 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 13, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.