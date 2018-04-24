Toronto cafe switches to red lids for coffee cups

In the midst of a city-wide move to eliminate black plastic that has called on cafes to ditch black coffee cup lids, Dark Horse Espresso Bar has officially made the switch.

The cafe tweeted Sunday that customers can expect to see red lids in all locations this week.

We are in the process of switching all our locations to RED LIDS! After being make aware that black plastic is not recycled, we make the switch with our supplier and have already started using RED in our Canary location. Our other shops will be switched over this week! — Dark Horse Espresso (@darkhorsecafe) April 22, 2018

Yesterday, they debuted their new red lids on Instagram.

Cafes big and small, chain and indie, are making good on this conscious cutback and giving black plastic lids the boot.

Shout out to @Balzacs in Liberty Village for #GoingGreen by switching from black to white plastic lids! https://t.co/cNu6CHtGEh — Mick Malowany (@malowitzki) April 23, 2018

The Tempered Room in Parkdale and Leslieville's Tango Palace have both eliminated black lids this year. Balzac's Coffee Roasters and Second Cup have also independently confirmed that they'll be moving to white lids as well.