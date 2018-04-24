Eat & Drink
dark horse espresso

Toronto cafe switches to red lids for coffee cups

In the midst of a city-wide move to eliminate black plastic that has called on cafes to ditch black coffee cup lidsDark Horse Espresso Bar has officially made the switch. 

The cafe tweeted Sunday that customers can expect to see red lids in all locations this week. 

Yesterday, they debuted their new red lids on Instagram.

Cafes big and small, chain and indie, are making good on this conscious cutback and giving black plastic lids the boot. 

The Tempered Room in Parkdale and Leslieville's Tango Palace have both eliminated black lids this year. Balzac's Coffee Roasters and Second Cup have also independently confirmed that they'll be moving to white lids as well.  

