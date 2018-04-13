Toronto donut shop closing after 21 years

Infamous 24 hour spot Galaxy Donuts in The Junction is calling it quits.

Thamo and Vasuki Radhakrishnan opened up the cafe 21 years ago after moving to Canada from Sri Lanka. Now in their 60s, the couple say they're ready to slow down.

"It's been very stressful," said Vasuki in an interview with The Star this week. "Every day, you have to come here, wake up at 4:30 a.m."

There's also the challenge of keeping a small business afloat in The Junction, where rents are rising steadily and franchises are pushing out mom and pop shops all over the hood.

In a prime spot at the corner of Dundas and Keele, Galaxy Donuts has persevered as the area has transformed from aging mom and pop shops to more modern newcomers and chains like A&W and Subway across the street.

The Duke Condos is also under construction just down the street.

Many local residents might tell you it just didn't fit in anymore.

Before I moved to Toronto 16 years ago, I remember my friend warning me to stay away from Galaxy Donuts. I guess Coffee Time became the new Galaxy Donut since then. 😮 — Pearl Chen (@PearlChen) February 2, 2018

The donut and coffee shop at 369 Keele Street will remain open until April 28, and while there's no word yet on what the space will become, it'll likely be a much glossier establishment.