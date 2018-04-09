Toronto is getting a new place to line up this summer

The guy behind the popular Ossington ice creamery Bang Bang is opening a huge new store, and this time he's doing wholesale too.

Arthur Pezzelli – best known for his Hong Kong-style waffle cones served with all oddities of ice cream flavours – is opening a yet-to-be-named ice cream shop on Geary Avenue sometime this summer.

The store will be a solo endeavour run separately from Bang Bang, with whom he co-owns with his older sister Rosanne of the equally famed Bakerbots bakery.

According to Arthur (also known as "Lil' Bang") the new store will include all the ice cream flavours Bang Bang is known for and then some.

Expect extra waffle and ice cream flavours, more vegan options, party-ready ice cream cakes, take-home options, collabs with local brands, and some "savoury surprises." They'll also have baked goods, but none from Bakerbots.

At 1,600 square feet, the massive space will house its wholesale ice cream production plus a retail space out front where customers can check out the product display windows.

Located in the old textile-factory-turned-creative space, Artisan Factory, the ice creamery will share its digs with other notable businesses like Dark Horse's bakery and pasta ingenue Famiglia Baldassarre.

The standout feature of this new store, however, might be its takeout window: customers will be able to order and pick up their London Fog or lychee ice cream through a large opening in the wall for extra convenience.

According to Arthur, the concept has been a few years in the making – "We finally made it," he says.

It looks like it's going to be a good summer for ice cream lovers.