This place makes the most unreal Easter Eggs in Toronto

'Tis the season to dip hard-boiled eggs into various glasses of coloured water until everything turns a festive shade of brownish-grey and gets tossed in the garbage.

Easter eggs aren't the easiest food craft to DIY – especially if you're looking to impress with the final product. I mean, who wants a dirty-looking chicken's egg when they could be eating chocolate?

Nobody who's seen the Instagram page for Cake's Cove, that's for sure.

This St. Clair West sweets shop is famous for making custom cakes and chocolates "with a delightful geeky twist." Think edible porgs and secret Superman wedding cakes.

As it turns out, their Easter Eggs are next level too.

A post shared by Cakes Cove (@cakescove) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Whatever your fandom, this place either already has you covered, or will figure out a way to make the chocolate egg of your dreams come true.

Wookies, Wonder Woman and Wakanda are all represented on the Cake's Cove IG.

Easter. Is. Here. 😍 A post shared by Cakes Cove (@cakescove) on Mar 4, 2018 at 10:22am PST

See also Harry Potter, Batman and Alice in Wonderland.

A post shared by Cakes Cove (@cakescove) on Mar 7, 2018 at 7:38am PST

You can get a Yoshi egg, a T-Rex Skull or Game of Thrones-style dragon egg.

A post shared by Cakes Cove (@cakescove) on Mar 21, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

The most impressive (and yes, expensive) style of egg available is the chocolate geode.

A post shared by Cakes Cove (@cakescove) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:44am PST

Each of these stunning chocolate eggs is totally unique, but they don't come cheap. You'll pay $25 for a small geode egg and $95 for a large.

Of course, it's free if the Easter Bunny buys it for you - and free is the most delicious flavour of all.