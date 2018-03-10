The top 5 Peruvian restaurants in Toronto

The top Peruvian restaurants in Toronto are the go-to spots for lomo saltado and pollo a la brasa. Explore a fusion of flavours from Peru’s Indigenous recipes mixed with some international ingredients and wash it down with some boozy pisco, Peru’s national drink.

Here are my picks for the top Peruvian restaurants in Toronto.

Head to this St. Clair West restaurant for bites of Peruvian classics with a twist. Meals at this higher end spot are pricey, so prepare to spend more on your yuca fritas and pisco cocktails.

This low-key Roger’s Road eatery serves up Chifa – Chinese food made Peruvian-style that’s incredibly popular due to the big Chinese population in Peru. Portions are huge here and you truly get a bang for your buck on favourites like lomo saltado.

With an eye for presentation, this Little Italy spot serves up a gastronomic-style menu created by Cordon Bleu chef Martin Ore, whose dishes are inspired by his ancestral Mochica culture.

The brainchild of the chef behind Byblos and Patria, this eclectic spot on King West is definitely the hot spot for Latin American dining. Full of fun and colourful custom decor, Mira, which means ‘look’ in Spanish, is undoubtedly the hippest place in the city for Peruvian.

Specializing in rotisserie chicken, this Peruvian restaurant on Highway 7 East sits in a plaza flush with mostly Asian restaurants. Their menu is pretty affordable as far as Peruvian food goes, and they get points for carrying the Peruvian cream soda, Inca Kola.