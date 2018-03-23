There's a massive butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

Butter tarts, butter tarts, butter tarts!

Do you love butter tarts enough to drive two and a half hours for them? How about 150,000 of them at once?

Mark your calendar and polish your sweet tooth then, because Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival is coming back to Midland, Ontario in June – Saturday, June 9, to be specific.

This free street festival will see more than 60 different vendors flock to downtown Midland with their delicious butter tarts (obviously,) as well as butter tart-inspired food, products, clothing, jewelry and whatever else a butter tart can inspire.

You can also taste-test your way through the annual butter tart contest to see which tart will be named Ontario's best. Sharon will be there!

There's also a butter tart 5K, 10K and half-marathon, for some reason, so.... eat a lot of butter tarts. They're an excellent source of fuel for the Canadian body.