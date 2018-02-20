Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Office Pub, Popeye's, Freshii, Second Cup, Corned Beef House

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe not one but two locations of the Louisiana fried chicken chain Popeye's were busted by city health inspectors. Also making an appearance was the Second Cup at the Eaton Centre, which struggled to store its food at a safe temperature. Uh-oh. 

Find out who else got nailed by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

The Office Pub (117 John St.)
  • Inspected on: February 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Rawlicious (785 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: February 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Caribbean Queen of Patties (1294 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Bus Terminal Diner (1606 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Popeye's (1530 Albion Rd.)
  • Inspected on: February 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Popeye's (553 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (1 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Taste of Shawarma (2488 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: February 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Freshii (120 Bremner Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: February 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Corned Beef House (270 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 16, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto neighbourhood says goodbye to a local favourite

Toronto grocery stores roped off their beer on Family Day

This Week on DineSafe: Office Pub, Popeye's, Freshii, Second Cup, Corned Beef House

The top 5 Russian restaurants in Toronto

Toronto's still obsessed with charcoal ice cream in the dead of winter

The top 10 General Tao chicken in Toronto

The top 10 coffee shops that serve booze in Toronto

The top 10 bars with gluten free beer in Toronto