This Week on DineSafe: Office Pub, Popeye's, Freshii, Second Cup, Corned Beef House

This week on DineSafe not one but two locations of the Louisiana fried chicken chain Popeye's were busted by city health inspectors. Also making an appearance was the Second Cup at the Eaton Centre, which struggled to store its food at a safe temperature. Uh-oh.

Find out who else got nailed by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

The Office Pub (117 John St.)

Inspected on: February 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Rawlicious (785 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: February 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Caribbean Queen of Patties (1294 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: February 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Bus Terminal Diner (1606 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: February 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: February 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: February 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (1 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: February 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Taste of Shawarma (2488 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: February 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Freshii (120 Bremner Blvd.)

Inspected on: February 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Corned Beef House (270 Adelaide St. West)