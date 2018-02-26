This Week on DineSafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Cheesecake Factory, Subway, Prohibition

This week on DineSafe the beloved Cheesecake Factory got in trouble with the food police. The restaurant that always has a line managed to rack up a staggering seven infractions including two crucial ones.
Here are the Toronto restaurants that landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: February 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Subway (2473 Kingston Rd.)
- Inspected on: February 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: February 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Pho Phuong (1603 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: February 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: February 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.