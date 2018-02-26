Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Cheesecake Factory, Subway, Prohibition

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe the beloved Cheesecake Factory got in trouble with the food police. The restaurant that always has a line managed to rack up a staggering seven infractions including two crucial ones. 

Here are the Toronto restaurants that landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Hanoi 3 Seasons (588 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: February 20, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Prohibition Gastrohouse (40 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: February 20, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Subway (2473 Kingston Rd.)
  • Inspected on: February 20, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hokkaido Sushi (245 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: February 21, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aroma Espresso Bar (3343 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: February 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
The Cheesecake Factory (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: February 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Pho Phuong (1603 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Vicky's Fish & Chips (414 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Second Cup (5095 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: February 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a sandwich festival

Beaches restaurant Whitlock's closes after 27 years

This Week on DineSafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Cheesecake Factory, Subway, Prohibition

Toronto will soon be able to pick up groceries at GO Stations

The top 15 noodles in Toronto by type

The top 10 restaurants in Little India

The top 10 Tibetan restaurants in Toronto

5 new cafes with stunning interior design in Toronto