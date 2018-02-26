This Week on DineSafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Cheesecake Factory, Subway, Prohibition

This week on DineSafe the beloved Cheesecake Factory got in trouble with the food police. The restaurant that always has a line managed to rack up a staggering seven infractions including two crucial ones.

Hanoi 3 Seasons (588 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: February 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Prohibition Gastrohouse (40 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: February 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Subway (2473 Kingston Rd.)

Inspected on: February 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hokkaido Sushi (245 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: February 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aroma Espresso Bar (3343 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: February 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

The Cheesecake Factory (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: February 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Pho Phuong (1603 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: February 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: February 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Second Cup (5095 Yonge St.)