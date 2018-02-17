10 restaurants for Family Day brunch in Toronto

Restaurants for brunch on Family Day will bring you and your folks together over a hearty meal. There’s no better way to spend the holiday than devouring an eggs benny with coffee in the company of your loved ones.

Here are my picks for the top places for brunch on Family Day in Toronto.

Bottomless coffee – enough said. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., this small Danforth East restaurant has build-your-own-benny meals and classic breakfasts. Be wary of limited spacing for families of six or more.

Located on West Queen West, this restaurant serves decadent albeit pricey brunch creations: the double pancake pork burgers are majestic but will definitely have you and the fam in need of nap time afterwards. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Your folks will be sneaking bites from your delicious plate of biscuits and gravy at this St. Clair West spot. They don’t take reservations and it’s sure to get busy, so come before everyone gets hangry. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This fun Leslieville restaurant will be open all day with their big menu of egg dishes like huevos rancheritos and benedicts that come with sides like pulled pork or salmon, with options for vegetarians too.

Treat your ma (and yourself) to an upscale brunch at this spacious no-reservation restaurant in Liberty Village. Serving their weekend menu from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., it gets busy here, but their famous pancakes are worth the wait.

A super cozy spot on King East, LPD will be serving its weekend brunch menu of crepes, waffles, as well as their popular Hungry Gal plate of eggs, potato rosti, and apple coleslaw from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Snuggle up with your family in this Parkdale diner’s comfy booth seats. This cash-only spot has straightforward classics like corn beef hash and avocado toast served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For something boozy yet discrete, they also have a bourbon milkshake.

Head to any of this popular brunch spot’s three locations for an unconventional twist on brunch. Their signature waffle-centric meals will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Mount Pleasant restaurant has buttermilk pancakes and breakfast plates for those who want to keep it simple in a low-key environment. Come hang with the locals and order from their weekend brunch menu between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The spot for healthy, ethically-sourced meals of set breakfast plates, this pretty restaurant in Leslieville will be serving dishes like bennies, shakshuka and salmon rosti from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.