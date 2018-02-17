Eat & Drink
family day brunch toronto

10 restaurants for Family Day brunch in Toronto

Restaurants for brunch on Family Day will bring you and your folks together over a hearty meal. There’s no better way to spend the holiday than devouring an eggs benny with coffee in the company of your loved ones.

Here are my picks for the top places for brunch on Family Day in Toronto.

Hollandaise Diner

Bottomless coffee – enough said. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., this small Danforth East restaurant has build-your-own-benny meals and classic breakfasts. Be wary of limited spacing for families of six or more.

Lisa Marie

Located on West Queen West, this restaurant serves decadent albeit pricey brunch creations: the double pancake pork burgers are majestic but will definitely have you and the fam in need of nap time afterwards. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

restaurants family day brunch

 Brunch meals at Emma's Country Kitchen include their famous biscuits and gravy. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Emma’s Country Kitchen

Your folks will be sneaking bites from your delicious plate of biscuits and gravy at this St. Clair West spot. They don’t take reservations and it’s sure to get busy, so come before everyone gets hangry. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lady Marmalade

This fun Leslieville restaurant will be open all day with their big menu of egg dishes like huevos rancheritos and benedicts that come with sides like pulled pork or salmon, with options for vegetarians too.

restaurants family day brunch

Get a decadent pile of pancakes for brunch at Mildred's in Liberty Village. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Mildred’s

Treat your ma (and yourself) to an upscale brunch at this spacious no-reservation restaurant in Liberty Village. Serving their weekend menu from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., it gets busy here, but their famous pancakes are worth the wait.

Le Petit Dejeuner

A super cozy spot on King East, LPD will be serving its weekend brunch menu of crepes, waffles, as well as their popular Hungry Gal plate of eggs, potato rosti, and apple coleslaw from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harry’s

Snuggle up with your family in this Parkdale diner’s comfy booth seats. This cash-only spot has straightforward classics like corn beef hash and avocado toast served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For something boozy yet discrete, they also have a bourbon milkshake.

restaurants family day brunch

With three locations in the city, it's all about waffles for brunch at the Starving Artist. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Starving Artist

Head to any of this popular brunch spot’s three locations for an unconventional twist on brunch. Their signature waffle-centric meals will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Homeway

This Mount Pleasant restaurant has buttermilk pancakes and breakfast plates for those who want to keep it simple in a low-key environment. Come hang with the locals and order from their weekend brunch menu between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Green Wood

The spot for healthy, ethically-sourced meals of set breakfast plates, this pretty restaurant in Leslieville will be serving dishes like bennies, shakshuka and salmon rosti from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

