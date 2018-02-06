Eat & Drink
restaurant design toronto

5 new restaurants with beautiful interior design in Toronto

New Toronto restaurants with beautiful interior design wow guests before they’ve even taken a bite. Dine under chandeliers, seated on leather and surrounded by beautiful artwork at these swanky establishments.

Here's a round-up of some of Toronto's newest restaurants with the most eye-catching interior design.

BlueBlood Steakhouse

This new restaurant inside Casa Loma has original Warhols and a Dali, plus, oh yeah, did you catch that it’s in a castle? There’s pretty much no place in Toronto with more wow factor than this steakhouse that also features incredible leather seating and antler chandeliers.

the civic toronto

It almost feels like Old Hollywood at The Civic inside the Broadview Hotel. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Civic

The ground floor restaurant of the Broadview Hotel in Riverside is meant to pay homage to the era in which the historic building was built, the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. It does a stunning job of this with lots of deep moody tones, touches of old Hollywood glamour setting off the look.

akira back toronto

The ceiling is a stunner at Akira Back. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Akira Back

The Toronto restaurant on the second floor of the Bisha Hotel by a world-renowned chef is surprisingly personal. Exterior signage, a sophisticated ceiling design and even plates feature artwork inspired by the chef’s mother. Even getting into the restaurant is impressive thanks to an all-gold stairway.

laduree toronto

The pastel colour palette is sure to cheer you up at Laduree. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Laduree

This French export of a cafe that’s been around since the 1800’s brings a little piece of Paris to Yorkdale Mall. A chandelier and adorable pastel colour palette make this place feel like a little girl’s make-believe tea party come to life, and the food is just as pretty.

sorelle and co

Chandeliers and flowers set the mood at Sorelle and Co. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Sorelle and Co.

Gluten-free, vegan and those with other dietary restrictions no longer have to feast only their eyes at gorgeous restaurants. Now there’s a place just for them in Yorkville serving the bakery’s signature sweets like cupcakes and donuts along with cafe fare like grilled cheese sandwiches, and delicate design here is squeal-worthy.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at BlueBlood Steakhouse

