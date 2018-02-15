Popular Toronto sports bar The Contender suddenly shuts down

One of Toronto's flagship "modern sports bars" on Dundas West has shut down after roughly three and a half years of fight screenings and foot-long hot dogs.

The Contender, located at 1166 Dundas, just west of Ossington, was known for being big, fun, and having enough TVs around for everyone in the place to watch to any number of professional sports games that might be playing at once.

It was a joint venture between staff and owners from several of the neighbourhood's (still standing) industry fixtures, like the Lakeview, Get Well, Camp 4, and tequila bar Reposado.

As it stands now, The Contender's windows are all papered up. Word is that new owners have something planned for the space, but there aren't any details just yet.

It remains to be seen if they'll keep the old bowling alley lanes on the bar and the punching bag game. I love that game.