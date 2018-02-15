Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Contender Toronto closed

Popular Toronto sports bar The Contender suddenly shuts down

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's flagship "modern sports bars" on Dundas West has shut down after roughly three and a half years of fight screenings and foot-long hot dogs.

The Contender, located at 1166 Dundas, just west of Ossington, was known for being big, fun, and having enough TVs around for everyone in the place to watch to any number of professional sports games that might be playing at once.

It was a joint venture between staff and owners from several of the neighbourhood's (still standing) industry fixtures, like the Lakeview, Get WellCamp 4, and tequila bar Reposado.

As it stands now, The Contender's windows are all papered up. Word is that new owners have something planned for the space, but there aren't any details just yet. 

It remains to be seen if they'll keep the old bowling alley lanes on the bar and the punching bag game. I love that game.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Toronto sports bar The Contender suddenly shuts down

Toronto's first Kickstarter-funded restaurant Loka has closed

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Apiecalypse Now, Bauhaus, Agenda Cafe, Dineen Outpost

This is what replaced Baton Rouge at the Eaton Centre

Distillery District restaurants have opened a food hall at the Toronto airport

There's an epic maple syrup festival near Toronto this winter

The 5 most outrageous seafood towers in Toronto

Toronto bar now offers all you can drink beer