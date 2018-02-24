Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
cafes toronto

5 new cafes with stunning interior design in Toronto

Some of Toronto's newest cafes have some of the best interior design in Toronto right now. From the ultra-tiny and intricately detailed to the palatial and industrial, these cafes will not only provide your caffeine buzz but offer an environment that’s pleasing to the eye as well.

Here are some new cafes with stunning interior design in Toronto.

Alcove

This bright little corner jives with its Junction Triangle neighbourhood, a tiny slanted little cafe with a wall of imagistic penny tiling by a local artist. The surprise: there’s a 1500-square-foot photography studio hidden in the back.

Parallel

This massive industrial space on Geary is completely open concept so you can see and hear all aspects of cafe cooking and tahini production. That’s right, this cafe is also an operational tahini factory, outfitted with a shipping container table, windows facing train tracks, and an herb garden on top of the washroom.

The Library Specialty Coffee

Located smack dab in the middle of some of Toronto’s artsiest neighbourhoods near Baldwin Village, OCAD and the AGO, this cafe brings a bit of Australia to Toronto. Entryway tiling mimics Patricia in Melbourne, and the interior is every bit as minimalist and white as a true Aussie cafe.

Dineen Outpost

Previous locations of this cafe have been known for impeccable design that hearkens to the history and architecture of Toronto, and this new Leslieville outpost is no different. Wraparound banquette seating, tiling around the bar and arching light fixtures are highlights.

Balzac’s Powerhouse

Actually housed in a former powerhouse in the Junction Triangle, this new Balzac’s location boasts custom wallpaper, hexagonal floor tiling, vintage artifacts from the building’s past, leafy plants and tall windows.

Lead photo by Hector Vasquez at Alcove Coffee

