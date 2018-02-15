Distillery District restaurants have opened a food hall at the Toronto airport

Anyone travelling to and from Toronto will be in for a welcome treat as one of the city's most popular dining destinations has carved out a place for itself inside of Pearson International Airport.

Pearson's Terminal 3 now plays host to several longtime Distillery District favourites inside its new District Food Hall with Archeo Focacceria, El Catrin, Cluny as the airport's newest food spots.

It's also home to the new Distillery Bar featuring Mill Street beer, in addition to the Mill Street Brewery location already popular over in Terminal 1.

Pearson has been busy planning for a massive extension over the next few years that will see the airport transformed into a world-class travel hub. Improving the food options is just part of the overall plan to increase the stature of the airport.

Not everyone will be able to access the restaurants, however, as the food hall is located in the departures section after the main security checkpoint.

These spots are designed specifically for thirsty travellers.