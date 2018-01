Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Vit Beo, a Vietnamese late-night eats spot, has opened at 858 Bloor St. W. in Bloorcourt.

As has Filosophy Pastry & Espresso Bar at 912 Bloor St. W.

Woodfire Sandwich Co. opened on New Year's Day at 3797 Lake Shore Blvd. W. in Etobicoke.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

A new Chinese noodle restaurant called Landing Noodles will be taking over the former TOT the Cat Cafe space at 298 College St. just west of Spadina.

Although it's already been open in soft-mode, the Victory Cafe's rebirth on Bloor St. in the Annex will be celebrated with a grand opening party on Jan. 5.

Closed