This Week on DineSafe: Pokito, La Prep, RaviSoups, Curry Kitchen, Pizzaiolo, Babu

This week on DineSafe two Toronto restaurants were shutdown after receiving red cards by city health inspectors. La Prep and Curry Kitchen were both closed due to failure to prevent a rodent infestation. 

Find out what other Toronto restaurants landed infractions on DineSafe this week.

Babu (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: January 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Furama Cake and Desserts (248 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: January 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Pizzaiolo (346 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pamier Kabob (119 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: January 17, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
RaviSoups (322 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: Janaury 17, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ssam (5600 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: January 17, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bistro on Avenue (1988 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: January 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
CONCEPT at Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: January 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 16 (Minor: 3, Significant: 10, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Curry Kitchen (117 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: January 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation, operator failed to provide potable water supply and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
La Prep (222 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: January 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.
Pokito (420 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

