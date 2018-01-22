This Week on DineSafe: Pokito, La Prep, RaviSoups, Curry Kitchen, Pizzaiolo, Babu

This week on DineSafe two Toronto restaurants were shutdown after receiving red cards by city health inspectors. La Prep and Curry Kitchen were both closed due to failure to prevent a rodent infestation.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants landed infractions on DineSafe this week.

Babu (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: January 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

Furama Cake and Desserts (248 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: January 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Pizzaiolo (346 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pamier Kabob (119 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: January 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

RaviSoups (322 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: Janaury 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Ssam (5600 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bistro on Avenue (1988 Avenue Rd.)

Inspected on: January 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

CONCEPT at Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: January 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 16 (Minor: 3, Significant: 10, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Curry Kitchen (117 Dundas St. East)

Inspected on: January 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation, operator failed to provide potable water supply and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

La Prep (222 Bay St.)

Inspected on: January 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.

Pokito (420 Queen St. West)