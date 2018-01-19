Protesters swarm Tim Hortons locations across Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Protesters are out in full force today across Toronto and much of Ontario to tell Tim Hortons what they think of its response to the province's minimum wage increase.

A total of 18 demonstrations are scheduled to take place in Toronto on Friday between 8 a.m and 6 p.m. as part of Leadnow and Fight for $15's National Day of Action.

The advocacy groups are encouraging citizens to boycott the coffee juggernaut and "stand with Tim Hortons workers," many of whose paid breaks, benefits and even tips were recently taken away.

This is the second round of widespread, organized protests to sweep the City of Toronto since workers at one Cobourg, Ontario store went public with a letter from management.

That letter, and several like it since, told employees they would be losing a number of different benefits and incentives as a result of the province's new $14 standard minimum wage, which came into effect on Jan. 1.

People across the country – including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne – have been criticizing the company (which brought in $4.15 billion during 2016 alone) in droves ever since.

While their punny signs (you haven't seen muffin yet!) and hashtags are cute (#DonutsNotCuts!), protesters are serious about the message they've been trying to drive home.

"When Ontario’s minimum wage increased to $14, Tim Hortons immediately began to eliminate workers’ paid breaks, reduce access to basic drug and dental benefits, eliminate uniform and drink allowances, and even cut employees’ hours of work," reads a flyer being handed out to customers during today's protests.

"This is outrageous coming from a wildly profitable multinational corporation."

Jared Ong

