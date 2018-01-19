Protesters swarm Tim Hortons locations across Toronto

Protesters are out in full force today across Toronto and much of Ontario to tell Tim Hortons what they think of its response to the province's minimum wage increase.

Great crowd at Tim Hortons Spadina and College #IStandWithTimHortonsWorkers pic.twitter.com/QVd7EKoVJO — Josephine Petcher (@japetcher) January 19, 2018

A total of 18 demonstrations are scheduled to take place in Toronto on Friday between 8 a.m and 6 p.m. as part of Leadnow and Fight for $15's National Day of Action.

The advocacy groups are encouraging citizens to boycott the coffee juggernaut and "stand with Tim Hortons workers," many of whose paid breaks, benefits and even tips were recently taken away.

50+ out to support workers at #TimHortons @fairwagesnow Bloor & Dufferin this am. RBI: If you can tell franchises colour of napkins & how to bake their donuts, you can tell @TimHortons to reverse cuts to benefits. All workers deserve #15andFairness!#IStandWithTimHortonsWorkers pic.twitter.com/PfX9cud2d1 — BrynneSinclairWaters (@Brynne_SW) January 19, 2018

This is the second round of widespread, organized protests to sweep the City of Toronto since workers at one Cobourg, Ontario store went public with a letter from management.

That letter, and several like it since, told employees they would be losing a number of different benefits and incentives as a result of the province's new $14 standard minimum wage, which came into effect on Jan. 1.

People across the country – including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne – have been criticizing the company (which brought in $4.15 billion during 2016 alone) in droves ever since.

Some of the signs for today’s National Day of Action taking on @TimHortons treatment of their workers. So many across Canada saying #IStandWithTimHortonsWorkers Such an incredible response against the cuts to wages and benefits! #MinimumWage #onpoli #15andFairness pic.twitter.com/NpCYZgaNqS — Deena Ladd (@DeenaLadd) January 19, 2018

While their punny signs (you haven't seen muffin yet!) and hashtags are cute (#DonutsNotCuts!), protesters are serious about the message they've been trying to drive home.

Protesters with #CUPE flags were handing these out this morning at the drive thru and out at the entrance to the plaza lot @TimHortons #TimHortons #15andFairness pic.twitter.com/q1dOD6oDie — goose (@chaos_goose) January 19, 2018

"When Ontario’s minimum wage increased to $14, Tim Hortons immediately began to eliminate workers’ paid breaks, reduce access to basic drug and dental benefits, eliminate uniform and drink allowances, and even cut employees’ hours of work," reads a flyer being handed out to customers during today's protests.

"This is outrageous coming from a wildly profitable multinational corporation."