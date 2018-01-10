Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Tim Hortons boycott

Tim Hortons protests sweep Toronto amidst minimum wage scandal

Canadian coffee drinkers are using their money (or lack thereof) this week to show Tim Hortons how they feel about its response to Ontario's recent minimum wage hike.

At least nine different protests are taking place this morning outside of Tim Hortons stores in Toronto alone, with thousands more online pledging to boycott the chain until it restores breaks and benefits to its workers.

The controversy began last week after someone leaked a letter from a Coburg, Ontario Tim Hortons store owned by children of the coffee chain's founders.

Employees were told in that letter that they would be losing a number of different benefits and incentives, including paid breaks and sick days, as a result of the new $14 standard minimum wage.

Later in the week, staff at a Scarborough location came forward to say that they were no longer allowed to accept tips for the same reason.

People across the country – including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne – have been criticizing the company (which brought in $4.15 billion during 2016 alone) in droves ever since.

The movement is spreading, if social media traction is any indication.

Angry longtime customers and advocates are sharing their thoughts, photos and encouraging others to boycott Tim Hortons using the hashtags #IStandWithTimHortonsWorkers...

#BoycottTimHortons...

#TimHortonsBoycott...

#MinimumWage...

Or no hashtags at all.

Demonstrations are set to continue throughout the province today. A full list of actions taking place in the GTA is available online via the Ontario Federation of Labour.

15 & Fairness

