The top 10 gluten-free pies in Toronto

The top gluten-free pies in Toronto are delicious and edible by all, including those with celiac disease. Fruit fillings and crispy crusts make pies one of the best baked goods ever, and there's a few bakeries in the city doing them really well. 

Here are my picks for the top gluten-free pies in Toronto. 

Bunner’s Bake Shop

Made-to-order fruit pies at this vegan and gluten-free bakery are deep dish and filled with rotating seasonal flavours. At $28 each, they need to be ordered 48 hours in advance and can be picked up from either their Kensington or Junction locations.

Kensington Natural Bakery and Cafe

This Annex bakery has a variety of vegan pies, though not all of them are gluten-free. Their pecan pie is both and costs $17 each; those with peanut allergies can opt for a gluten-free pumpkin pie for $11.99.

Tori’s Bakeshop

With two locations in the city, this gluten-free haven has two locations and is also free of dairy and refined sugars. Grab one of their apple pies, $30, for a traditional serving of dessert. 

Cock-A-Doodle-Doo

If you have any type of allergy or intolerance at all, this Bloorcourt bakery is the one for you. They've got a list of 9-inch pies with maple syrup flaky crusts like cranberry apple and pear crostata. All pies are $35 each and use coconut sugar to sweeten it up. 

Butternut Baking Co.

Place an order before 1 p.m. to guarantee yourself a creamy pumpkin pie from this Junction bakery for $39. It's free of gluten, dairy, and is Paleo-diet friendly. 

Sweets by Zuccaro

All pies here are made with gluten free butter crust. This Woodbridge-based bakery distribute their fruit-filled pies sold at bakeries and grocery stores like Fiesta Farms at varying prices.

Almond Butterfly

Everything at this Harbord Village bakery is gluten-free, so you can enjoy a slice of their nine-inch pie pumpking pie without fear. Best part is, it's also dairy free; pre-order yours for $35. 

Whisked

Only open to the public on Thursday and Sunday, all the pies at this Scarborough bakery are worth waiting for five days out of seven. Nine-inch pies include lemon curd meringues and coconut cream pie, with prices ranging between $18.99 and $22.99.

de Floured

This gluten-free spot on College St. has pumpkin pie made with simple, clean ingredients. Available for $16 in the store or occasionally at farmers' markets across the city, you can also sub the milk for coconut milk instead.

Sweet Hart Kitchen

This Junction bakery is free of allergens and gluten, boasting vegan goods only. Their whole pies are $29, with fillings that change all year round.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Bunner's Bakeshop

