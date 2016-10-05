10 special occasion restaurants to take your parents in Toronto

Finding a restaurant in Toronto to take your parents to for a special occasion can be tricky, but there are lots of great options out there. These places are easy to get to, have lots of crowd-pleasing choices on their menus, and pride themselves on pleasant service.

Here are my picks for special occasion restaurants to take your parents to in Toronto.

Nothing says celebration like champagne and oysters, so take your folks out for both at this restaurant near Trinity Bellwoods.

Make your parents feel special with food inspired by Armenian family recipes at this airy Mount Pleasant restaurant.

It’s tough to argue with pizza and pasta, and this College St. restaurant serves both in a classy setting.

Dupont has this restaurant where dishes with Middle Eastern influences are intended to be shared amongst family.

Mount Pleasant has this adventurous spot for Native cuisine including elk and seal so you and your family can embrace traditions or try something new.

This Kensington spot is sure to impress with its open kitchen, delicate design sense and formidable wine list.

Clever eats are on the menu at this Little India restaurant that’s cool enough for the kids but comfy enough for parents.

French bistro food can be found at this restaurant that’s next to a theatre at Dundas and Carlaw so it’s perfect for a bite before or after a show.

Yonge and Eglinton has this outpost of a restaurant famed for elegant Mediterranean food that will wow your folks.

Ossington has this mainstay for buck-a-shuck and charcuterie boards that are perfect for sharing as you catch up with family.