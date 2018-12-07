The top 10 bars on King West

King West has no shortage of bars that are busy during the week and jam-packed on weekends. The realm of DJs, models, socialites, unwinding workers and party people of all types, these places are where Toronto goes to get their bottle service, cocktails, and drunchies.

Here are my picks for the top bars on King West.

Cocktails served in metallic pineapples are served alongside burgers and hummus plates at this energetic spot on Portland with pool and plenty of selfie opportunities.

Lots of pop art and neon make this place right at Bathurst as much a feast for the eyes as the belly with sangria cocktails as well as massive burgers.

This lush, darkened environment filled with velvet and wood panelling boasts a global menu and cocktails with names like Classy AF.

This Irish-inspired pub at King and Brant serving craft beer, cocktails, fried bar food and pizzas.

Located at Wellington and Portland, this is where to head in this neighbourhood for unpretentious comfort food and craft beer.

This party spot near King and Brant may only be open Fridays and Saturdays, but on those nights the lines get super long and a late night food truck parks outside.

Hidden inside Baro near King and Spadina, this upper level haunt boasts a sick neon sign that makes for one of Toronto’s most popular selfie spots.

General Tso cauliflower, steak frites, and taco and margarita nights make this bar at King and Brant one of the more approachable hangouts in this area.

Marked by a pink door with a neon heart above it, this colourful club functions as a co-working space during the daytime.

Ping pong is the name of the game at this hangout in an alleyway off King that serves up burgers, shrimp toast, giant coiled sausages and lots of beer.