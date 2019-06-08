The top 10 brunch in Little Italy

Little Italy might just be one of Toronto's pre-eminent brunch neighbourhoods. This densely populated strip offers so many options; you'll always have a plan B if lineups at one place are too long. And, you can dine on morning meals from around the globe.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for brunch in Little Italy.

The restaurant found on Lippincott Street is bringing Toronto a taste of Filipino brunch. The restaurant is open Friday through Sunday and they're serving up tasty dishes like French toast, topped with banana-coconut dulce de leche, toasted coconut, almond and evaporated milk.

The brunch here is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. On the menu you'll find dishes like shakshuka, which poaches eggs in spicy tomato sauce. If that doesn't tickle your fancy, there's always the apple bread pudding with dulce de leche.

This quirky cash-only spot is notorious for its weekend lineups. You'll find cinnamon French toast and breakfast tacos on the menu as well as the crowd favoruite, the breakfast pocket. It's a sandwich loaded with scrambled eggs, cheese, peameal, tomatoes and caramelized onions.

Breakfast at Grant van Gameren's all-day spot includes lemon and fennel pollen doughnuts, ham croissants and salt cod tortas. Snag a seat on the patio if you can and settle in for a spread of small plates and strong espresso.

Chicken and waffles, Eggs Benedict topped with pulled pork and brunch burgers are just the few of the offerings available at this popular snack bar at College and Ossington.

Open for more than two decades the heart of Little Italy, this cafe and grill has attracted a local and loyal following. On the brunch menu you'll find breakfast poutine, breakfast burritos and build-your-own omelettes.

Mexican breakfasts are the specialty at this Bathurst and College bar. The extensive and affordable options include spicy scrambled eggs with diced sausage and concha con huevos featuring poached eggs in crispy corn tortilla cups.

Every Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to indulge on full English breakfast, smoked haddock omelettes and buttermilk pancakes at this British-style pub. After 1 p.m. on Sunday, you can also dig into their Sunday roast.

If you're on the hunt for a vegetarian brunch in this Toronto 'hood look no further than this restaurant on College. Opt for the Chick-Un and Waffles and be delighted when chick-un glazed with sweet Buffalo sauce, served on a house-made basil-and-oregano waffle arrives.

The restaurant on the corner of College and Delaware is not just for beers and live music. Come the weekend, you can get your fix of steak and egg tacos, loaded breakfast poutines and kimchi BLTs.