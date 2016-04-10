Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Passover Toronto

10 places for Passover desserts in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto bakeries and restaurants offer a slew of delicious-looking kosher-for-Passover desserts for the eight-day-long festival celebrating the exodus from Egypt. Put your canned chocolate-coconut macaroons aside and choose from an assortment of unleavened cakes, cookies, brownies and chocolates to make your Passover a sweet one.

Here are some places to pick up Passover desserts in Toronto.

Phipps Bakery Cafe

For stunning and sweet treats, head to this bakery on Eglinton West. Its Passover menu boasts desserts like a flourless chocolate cake, a lemon mousse, meringues and addictive amaretti cookies.

My Zaidy's Bakery

This Thornhill bakery doesn't mess around when it comes to Passover desserts. They offer scrumptious-looking caramel crunch cakes, Linzer cookies and lemon cakes. That's not all: If you're craving something savoury they also make freshly baked Passover pizza. 

Bagel World

You can pre-order and pick up your Passover-friendly baked goods at all Bagel World locations. Matzah bagels are particularly popular, but you can also choose from more decadent options, such as a triple chocolate mousse cake and chocolate-dipped macaroons.

Hermes Bakery

Cookies, jelly rolls and loaf cakes from this strictly kosher bakery on Bathurst will amplify your seder. Place an order by shooting them an email. 

What A Bagel Spadina

Some outposts of this popular bagel chain roll out Passover goodies. Along with matzah bagels, expect to find an assortment of cookies, macaroons and cakes - call ahead to make sure your nearest location has K4P treats in stock.

Harbord Bakery

The Harbord Village bakery may be known for its delicious challah, but around Passover, it slings out yeast-free goodies like macaroons, cakes and pies. Call ahead to find out when everything will be available.

Kiva's Restaurant & Bakery

Some outposts of this popular bagel chain roll out Passover goodies. Along with matzah bagels, expect to find an assortment of cookies, macaroons and cakes - call ahead to make sure your nearest location has K4P treats in stock.

United Bakers Dairy Restaurant

The North York restaurant on Lawrence has been serving beloved Jewish and deli classics for over a hundred years. For Passover they have all the essentials including sweets like macaroons, lemon rolls and marble sponge cakes. 

Kosher City Plus

This grocery store on Bathurst just south of the 401 stocks all kinds of products, but their bakery section is where to find the Passover baked goods. 

Fat Pasha

The Anthony Rose restaurant in the Annex wants you to finish off your seder on a sweet note with their flourless chocolate cake for two that can be found on their "Pashover" a la carte menu. You can pre-order on their website.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Phipps Bakery. With files from Amy Grief and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

Join the conversation Load comments

10 places for Passover desserts in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's secret new Japanese restaurant does bento boxes almost too pretty to eat

10 places for Passover desserts in Toronto

Laid-off couple starts custom roastery in Toronto named after their cats

Toronto pizza joint that shared space with Adamson BBQ has found a new home

This secret Mexican restaurant in Toronto is serving up a lot more than delicious burritos

Toronto restaurant known for its affordable steaks has permanently closed

Fast food chain famous for its doner kebabs opening its first Toronto location

Toronto store is selling rare pink pineapples for less than $8