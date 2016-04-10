10 places for Passover desserts in Toronto

Toronto bakeries and restaurants offer a slew of delicious-looking kosher-for-Passover desserts for the eight-day-long festival celebrating the exodus from Egypt. Put your canned chocolate-coconut macaroons aside and choose from an assortment of unleavened cakes, cookies, brownies and chocolates to make your Passover a sweet one.

Here are some places to pick up Passover desserts in Toronto.

For stunning and sweet treats, head to this bakery on Eglinton West. Its Passover menu boasts desserts like a flourless chocolate cake, a lemon mousse, meringues and addictive amaretti cookies.

This Thornhill bakery doesn't mess around when it comes to Passover desserts. They offer scrumptious-looking caramel crunch cakes, Linzer cookies and lemon cakes. That's not all: If you're craving something savoury they also make freshly baked Passover pizza.

You can pre-order and pick up your Passover-friendly baked goods at all Bagel World locations. Matzah bagels are particularly popular, but you can also choose from more decadent options, such as a triple chocolate mousse cake and chocolate-dipped macaroons.

Cookies, jelly rolls and loaf cakes from this strictly kosher bakery on Bathurst will amplify your seder. Place an order by shooting them an email.

Some outposts of this popular bagel chain roll out Passover goodies. Along with matzah bagels, expect to find an assortment of cookies, macaroons and cakes - call ahead to make sure your nearest location has K4P treats in stock.

The Harbord Village bakery may be known for its delicious challah, but around Passover, it slings out yeast-free goodies like macaroons, cakes and pies. Call ahead to find out when everything will be available.

The North York restaurant on Lawrence has been serving beloved Jewish and deli classics for over a hundred years. For Passover they have all the essentials including sweets like macaroons, lemon rolls and marble sponge cakes.

This grocery store on Bathurst just south of the 401 stocks all kinds of products, but their bakery section is where to find the Passover baked goods.

The Anthony Rose restaurant in the Annex wants you to finish off your seder on a sweet note with their flourless chocolate cake for two that can be found on their "Pashover" a la carte menu. You can pre-order on their website.