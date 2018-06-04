Eat & Drink
power lunch toronto

The top 5 restaurants for a power lunch in Toronto

Restaurants for a power lunch in Toronto are guaranteed to make an impression when quality food and service is key and a business deal hangs in the balance.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for a power lunch in Toronto.

Constantine

This stylish restaurant inside a boutique hotel near Yonge and Bloor wows with an open kitchen in the middle of the dining room and various types of seating arrangements where you can dine on their Mediterranean-Italian fare.

lbs.

Indulge everyone with swanky seafood meals at this Financial District restaurant near Yonge and Adelaide. Prices climb as high as your ambitions for serious seafood towers, lobster rolls, claw-garnished Caesars, burgers and lamb.

The Chase

You'll need to take an elevator to this Financial District spot on Temperance with killer views. Nothing makes a power lunch like gorgeous tartare and ravioli, or a classic oyster platter.

Buca Yorkville

True bosses know that there’s only one cuisine powerful enough for them, and that’s red-blooded Italian. This restaurant at the base of the Four Seasons Residences in Yorkville might be pricey but there's no denying they're serving up an elevated take on lunch.

The Shore Club

Right next to the Ritz Carlton near University and Wellington, this steakhouse serves up crowd favourites like fish and chips, filet mignon and club sandwiches along with a serious wine list and cocktails.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Constantine

