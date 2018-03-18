Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 45 minutes ago
vegetarian caribbean toronto

The top 5 vegetarian Caribbean restaurants in Toronto

Vegetarian Caribbean restaurants in Toronto prove you don’t have to eat sad food on a strict veggie-only diet. Ital food is delicious and nutritious, and unlike most salads it won’t leave your stomach rumbling for more.

Here are my picks for the top vegetarian Caribbean restaurants in Toronto.

V’s Caribbean

One of the few Jamaican restaurants in the area to exclude oxtail from the menu, this spot in Mount Dennis instead serves up items like pumpkin stew and maple jerk tofu with avocados as sides.

Ital Vital

The ultimate destination for Ital food in Scarborough, this vegan juice bar and restaurant has a second location in Kensington as well. Grab a slice of healthy shepherd’s pie, tofu meats, fresh baked plantain loaves or a spirulina shake.

Veggie D’Light

Head downstairs to this small Kensington restaurant for juices and lunch combos of quinoa, jerk seitan, curry chickpeas and soups-of-the-day like lentil soup.

One Love Vegetarian

Just steps away from Bathurst station, this kiosk-turned restaurant has a small but delicious menu of veg-friendly foods. Feast on their callaloo with yellow yam and whole wheat dumplings, or try their famous corn soup.

Irie Veggie

A simple takeout counter in Keelesdale, the menu here has healthy options that you can get in two-sized combos. Meals like rice and peas with veggie stews, soya chunks, ackee and salt fish plus a cup of sea moss juice will have you feeling good.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Veggie D'Light

