prepared meals toronto

The top 10 prepared meal delivery options in Toronto

Prepared meal delivery options in Toronto will save you from ordering pizza time after time. The city is now home to multiple food delivery services, making it easier than ever to get a gourmet meal without ever having to put your pants on.

Here are some prepared meal delivery options in Toronto.

Green Zebra

Plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, organic and refined-sugar-free meals can be delivered to your home or work by this service. Order a plan or shop a la carte online for items like pumpkin spice granola, mac n' cheese, tikka masala and shepherd's pie.

Today's Menu

This service offers pre-cooked meals that you can heat and serve at home. The service includes a variety of options including vegetarian and gluten-free meals.

Rose Reisman's Personal Gourmet

Here's a food delivery service that offers both fresh and frozen delivery plans for weight loss and healthy living. There is even a juice cleanse option for those in need of a detox.

The Fix + Co.

This door drop program does monthly subscriptions, so you can get fresh lemon herb penne, Greek roasted chicken, Thai tuna cakes and a special "Fri-Yay" menu with a mimosa crate option delivered on the regular.

Athlete's Kitchen

Before opening a brick and mortar location in Liberty Village, Athlete's Kitchen was a meal prep service. Thankfully, they haven't given up their meal plan services and still deliver food right to your door. Visit their website to start crafting your own meal plan.

Fit OrganiX

If you're looking for non-allergenic, healthy meals, this is your best bet. Meals for the day are delivered in reusable bags each morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. A week of meals will set you back around $300.

Yumba

Yumba offers several chef-cooked options and adds new meals all the time. Plans allow you to choose what meals you want, starting at $49.99 per week for four meals and also coming in a six, eight and 12-meal options.

Sixteen Ounce

This omakase-style program designed by people behind Pray Tell leaves boring out of the equation when it comes to a surprising meal plan with seasonal items like Moroccan meatballs, Sichuan noodles and matcha udon.

Honey Bee Meals

The weekly meal service offers meals that are gluten, soy, dairy and refined sugar-free. How it works is: your first six meals are delivered on Sunday, and the final four on Wednesday. Weekly meal plans start at $138.

eFresh Meals

Nutritious, portion-controlled heat and serve meals like chicken carbonara, chicken Florentine, lemon grilled chicken breast, lentil bolognese and meatball rigatoni can be delivered to your door by this company.

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Athlete's Kitchen. With files from Sima Sahar Zerehi.

