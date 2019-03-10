The top 10 corporate & office food catering companies in Toronto

There are lots of catering companies in Toronto, but some are experts when it comes to providing food for corporate occasions. Office breakfasts, lunches and events need not be bland or boring with all these great caterers to choose from.

Here are my picks for the top corporate and office food catering companies in Toronto.

This international company that services multiple cities connects offices with popular local restaurants. In Toronto, that includes Glory Hole Doughnuts, Little Pebbles and Otto’s Bierhalle to name just a few of the dozens of options.

This sweets company renowned for their macarons can cater breakfast, lunch, appetizers or of course dessert, with offerings way beyond cookies like mini quiches, mini muffins, mini sandwiches, viennoiseries, executive lunch boxes, salads and fruit trays.

Seasonal, fresh catering from this company includes classically prepared breakfasts, sandwiches, power lunches, sharing grain and salad bowls, and cookie platters.

Sandwiches, lunch spreads, continental spreads, hearty salads, individual boxes and of course lots of coffee can all be catered by this company.

Familiar, fresh options from this local caterer include parfaits, sandwiches, wraps and salads with a ton of vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free choices.

This plant-based caterer can make a menu of soups, salads and smoothies raw, low-glycemic, paleo, grain-free, sesame-free, or soy-free among many other dietary options so the most discerning teams can chow down worry-free. Their packaging is also totally recyclable for easy clean up.

This Toronto company handles anything from in-office catering to events and retreats, with options for appetizers, breakfast, dinner, and buffet. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options are available for all kinds of elaborate restaurant-quality eats made from scratch.

There are options for breakfast, snacks and platters, sandwiches, hot or cold entrees, and custom branded treats when it comes to corporate catering from this company.

Not only can this company cater conventional corporate parties, they can do corporate cooking classes and interactive food stations to turn an office event into an experience.

This company emphasizes their ability to cater for groups from anywhere from 6 to six hundred, with options for cold or hot breakfasts, sandwiches, grain bowls, salad, hors d'oeuvres and sweets, and they can set up giant buffets.