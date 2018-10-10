Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jewish bakeries toronto

The top 10 Jewish bakeries in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Jewish bakeries in Toronto are go to spot for the high holidays or if you’re just craving a taste of homestyle comfort. Head to these bakeries for fresh-baked challah, bagels and more.

Here are my picks for the top Jewish bakeries in Toronto.

Grodzinski Bakery 

There’s a ton of history hidden in this old bakery near Bathurst and Lawrence that’s known to make some of the best loaves of challah in the city. They also stock a couple savoury items like different kinds of herring and Israeli potato salad.

Richmond Kosher Bakery 

On Bathurst south of Sheppard, this place not only bakes humongous three- and five-pound versions of challah but also various types of bread, bagels and rugelach.

Kosher City Plus

This grocery store on Bathurst just south of the 401 stocks all kinds of products, but their bakery section is where to find all sorts of kosher baked goods including apple bun cake, cookies, rugelach and danish. They also carry Gryfe's bagels.

Hermes Bakery

Matzoh ball mix, challah and bagels are all available at this popular bakery near Bathurst and Glencairn that's actually the city's oldest strictly kosher and nut-free facility.

Kiva’s

This bakery and restaurant with multiple Toronto locations might be known for their bagels but they also make sugar cookies, danish, brownies and butter tarts.

My Zaidy’s Bakery

Find reasonably priced loaves of challah in multiple varieties at this bakery near Steeles and Bathurst along with bagels, cheese danish and other pastries.

Isaac’s Bakery

Challah in whole wheat, multigrain, raisin and water varieties is the main attraction at this bakery near Bathurst and Lawrence. They also do chocolate and cheese danish and a variety of cakes and pastries.

What A Bagel 

Multiple locations of this Toronto bakery and restaurant serve up a variety of bagels, challah, strudel, cinnamon rolls and more.

Phipps Bakery

This Eglinton West bakery is a go-to source for many Jewish holiday treats like hamantaschen and Hannukah party platters.

Harbord Bakery 

This Harbord Village mainstay does a super popular square challah along with a variety of bread, cookies and cakes.

great canadian baking showThanks to The Great Canadian baking Show for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Grodzinski Bakery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

The top 10 Jewish bakeries in Toronto

10 fancy restaurants in Toronto that take dining to the next-level

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Congee Star, Luckee, McDonald's, Starbucks

10 cute restaurants in Toronto you need to see with your own eyes

10 cozy cafes in Toronto you might never want to leave

10 high end restaurants in Toronto worth the splurge

10 fun restaurants in Toronto for a night out with friends