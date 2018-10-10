The top 10 Jewish bakeries in Toronto

Jewish bakeries in Toronto are go to spot for the high holidays or if you’re just craving a taste of homestyle comfort. Head to these bakeries for fresh-baked challah, bagels and more.

Here are my picks for the top Jewish bakeries in Toronto.

There’s a ton of history hidden in this old bakery near Bathurst and Lawrence that’s known to make some of the best loaves of challah in the city. They also stock a couple savoury items like different kinds of herring and Israeli potato salad.

On Bathurst south of Sheppard, this place not only bakes humongous three- and five-pound versions of challah but also various types of bread, bagels and rugelach.

This grocery store on Bathurst just south of the 401 stocks all kinds of products, but their bakery section is where to find all sorts of kosher baked goods including apple bun cake, cookies, rugelach and danish. They also carry Gryfe's bagels.

Matzoh ball mix, challah and bagels are all available at this popular bakery near Bathurst and Glencairn that's actually the city's oldest strictly kosher and nut-free facility.

This bakery and restaurant with multiple Toronto locations might be known for their bagels but they also make sugar cookies, danish, brownies and butter tarts.

Find reasonably priced loaves of challah in multiple varieties at this bakery near Steeles and Bathurst along with bagels, cheese danish and other pastries.

Challah in whole wheat, multigrain, raisin and water varieties is the main attraction at this bakery near Bathurst and Lawrence. They also do chocolate and cheese danish and a variety of cakes and pastries.

Multiple locations of this Toronto bakery and restaurant serve up a variety of bagels, challah, strudel, cinnamon rolls and more.

This Eglinton West bakery is a go-to source for many Jewish holiday treats like hamantaschen and Hannukah party platters.

This Harbord Village mainstay does a super popular square challah along with a variety of bread, cookies and cakes.