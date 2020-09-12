The top 10 chicken and waffles in Toronto

Chicken and waffles in Toronto are great for when you want it all. Savoury or sweet? Opt for both at once when you order up this soulful Southern staple. Then the real conundrum becomes, syrup or hot sauce?

Here are my picks for the top places to get chicken and waffles in Toronto.

This casual joint near the Esplanade is all about fried chicken and waffles. There's the simple Holy Cluck or if you're looking for something different there's the Shut the Parm up, a boneless breast, marinara sauce and cheese on a basil and parmesan waffle.

Stacks of fluffy, golden waffles and fried chicken are a menu staple at this Liberty Village mainstay. Each order is served alongside house hot honey sauce and brown sugar butter.

This St. Clair West spot only serves chicken and waffles until 3 p.m. and the dish comes with two or four pieces of fried chicken on a Belgian waffle drizzled with chili maple molasses citrus glaze garnished with a few sprinkles of rosemary.

This corner restaurant in the Junction serves their fried chicken with a buttermilk bran waffle. Be sure to drench it in their bourbon maple syrup before chowing down.

Chicken and waffles get the eggs benny treatment at this 24-hour diner on Dundas West. Cornflake chicken and a poached egg sits on top of fluffy waffles with a ton of hollandaise, sausage gravy and syrup.

With multiple locations, this is one of Toronto's most popular spots for chicken and waffles. Get it straight up or in a club sandwich.

Jerk chicken isn't the only thing on the menu at this Caribbean joint in Regent Park. Their Island fried chicken and waffles is served alongside syrup and chili sauce.

Gluttonous offerings is the name of the game here. A must-try is their Chicken & Waffles. A crispy waffle gets topped with two pieces of fried chicken and house-made maple gravy.

The brunch spot in CityPlace is known for hulking portions of hangover cures. The Still Fried chicken and waffles is a gargantuan plate. The quarter boneless chicken sits atop Belgian waffles, and is doused in a gochujang maple syrup sauce.

The Southern-style restaurant on Church serves all your favourite comfort food including chicken and waffles. The dish consists of fried chicken thighs on a buttermilk waffle with sour whipped cream and honey maple syrup.