The top 10 restaurants in Little India

The top restaurants in Little India serve up a variety of delicious eats in a small pocket of Toronto. Head to this east side area to satisfy your food pangs at this collection restaurants packed on Gerrard between Greenwood and Coxwell.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in Little India.

The go-to for Northern Indian and Pakistani cuisine, this gargantuan two-floored restaurant has takeout and dine-in, so you can enjoy their unreal beef kebabs and aloo gobis anywhere you want.

An authentic spot for vegan South Indian cuisine, this restaurant is less of a palace and more of a basement, but it offers absolutely delicious meals of gluten-free, meat-free thalis and massive dosas.

This high-ceilinged brewpub is the perfect place for summertime hangs, with draft beer and small, Japanese-inspired dishes like grilled rice balls to pair with your brewski.

As the third location of this popular pizzeria, this rustic restaurant is a rare spot for Italian food in a neighbourhood overflowing with Eastern eats. Grab a pie and top off your meal with some sweet gelato.

Gorge yourself on all the tikkas, kebabs and masalas that you can get your hands on at this traditional AYCE Indian restaurant. This classy buffet is hands-down one of the best spots to get your Indian food fix.

A small little pub with adorable wallpaper and charming decor, Eulalie's is the spot for a casual chill sesh over some hearty meals like galbi burritos and Japanese-style fried chicken.

Craft beer and Asian-inspired food are the main draws at this cozy gastropub. Braised mussels and wings in sinigang soup go well with any beer selection from their 24 rotating taps of local brews.

If you're a pakora fan, this Indian-Chinese joint has a few different types, including ones doused in hot garlic sauce. Hakka favourites like Bombay chicken are complimented with rare apps like lollipop chicken bites that will have you addicted.

If you're looking for east end brunch, head to this quaint spot on the weekend for their towering stacks of buttermilk pancakes. On weekdays, you'll find sandwiches and breakfast foods with plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options on hand.

This casual eatery has been around for almost half a decade and is still one of the most popular takeout spots in the neighbourhood – probably because of their incredibly cheap lunch deals and scrumptious samosas.