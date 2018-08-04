The 10 biggest tourist trap restaurants in Toronto

Tourist trap restaurants in Toronto attract diners with their prime locations or proximity to hotels and attractions, but don't be fooled: these restaurants aren't meant for locals and mostly reel in unsuspecting tourists with gimmicks or pretty interiors.

Here's a roundup of some of the biggest tourist trap restaurants in Toronto.

The restaurant at the top of the CN Tower doesn't actually cook all of its food on site but instead preps a lot of it in their base kitchen on ground level. The food is decent but the stunning rotating views come at a price.

Just a short walk away from the CN Tower on Front St., this sprawling sports pub brings in the masses from nearby Rogers Centre for beer, chicken wings and heaping plates of nachos.

This restaurant on the Esplanade is actually an Old Blacksmith Shop. Despite being filled with out of towners, there's some undeniable historical value that comes along with paying a visit. The problem is that the red sauce pasta dishes are basically made for children.

Located in a prime tourist location near the Fairmont Royal York in the Financial District, this place has been around for half a century so they must be doing something right. It's a traditional steakhouse where you can expect to fork over $40 for a shrimp cocktail.

You've probably noticed the ads around town for this restaurant near the St. Lawrence Market. As they promise, you'll be able to catch a belly dance performance and a four course Moroccan-style dinner.

This King West restaurant has been serving up steaks and seafood to ravenous tourists for a quarter of a century. It's situated well to attract the masses that spill from the Lightbox, Rogers Centre and Royal Alexandra.

Perfectly positioned on Blue Jays Way, this sports bar swallows up the hoards of jersey-clad folk streaming out of the Rogers Centre. It's one of the more obvious tourist destinations on the list, but isn't totally a deal breaker if you want to watch the game or relax on the rooftop patio.

Right across the street from Wayne Gretzky's, this global chain from the Wahlberg brothers that also has a branch at Pearson Airport, comes with its own gift shop where you can stock up on Wahlburgers branded tees and hats.

With multiple locations including one near the Eaton Centre right across from Massey Hall, this local diner chain definitely has its local fans but trades more off its well known brand to lure in customers who are missing out on some of the city's better diners.

Trading off the name of its famous chef, this French brasserie located inside the Four Seasons Hotel draws well heeled locals and tourists alike for $24 avocado toast and ribeye steak that will set you back $81.