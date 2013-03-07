The top 5 cake decorating classes in Toronto

Cake decorating classes in Toronto offer anyone an artistic and delicious outlet. These classes cater to a range of experience levels, from professionals to casual hobbyists, and help equip participants with all the knowledge necessary to tap the power of the piping bag.

Here are my picks for places to take cake decorating classes in Toronto.

This Dundas West bakery offers both cake, cupcake and advanced cake decorating classes. Here you'll learn the art of piping, fondant, and making pretty sugar flowers, with plenty of tasty treats to take home after. Classes are priced between $105 and $375.

This dessert decorating school at Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road offers lessons on cake decorating in tiers where, at each level, students will learn how to master a different set of skills. Combined, all these levels will have you creating the perfectly-dressed cake. Classes are priced between $39 and $99.

A cake decorating option for those with nut sensitivities. Katies Cakes in East York does a basic skills class in its totally nut-free shop on O'Connor Drive, occasionally switching things up to cater to more advanced students.

While this Markham school isn't exclusive to cakes, they certainly have enough classes in cake and cupcake decorating to pick from. Try something new with their Korean Buttercream Flower Cupcakes course. Prices range from $99 to $599.

At Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street West, McCall's is part baking supply store, part baking instruction school. The school offers more than a few options for wanna-be cake decorators and depending on the class, you'll pay somewhere in the range of $175 to $250.

If you're interested in going professional with your cake decorating, consider taking the cake decorating certificate from George Brown College or a cake decorating workshop from Centennial College.