Posted 13 hours ago
toronto bbq parks

5 parks in Toronto with outdoor BBQ grills

Posted 13 hours ago
Parks are the perfect place to have a cookout on a warm summer day. While many parks in Toronto allow you to bring your own BBQ equipment, very few have grills set up on-site.

Here are some parks with outdoor BBQ grills in Toronto.

Beaches Park

Soak up the lakeside atmosphere at this picturesque park near Kew Beach while you grill up some tasty treats. You'll also be steps away from tons of shops, cafes, and restaurants if you're in the mood for some shopping and strolling afterwards.

E.T. Seton Park

Fire up one of the on-site grills at this park near the Ontario Science Centre as you practice your archery. It's touted as one of the best bird-watching spots in the city, so maybe you'll catch a glimpse of a rare specimen (or two). 

Thomson Memorial Park

This enormous 41.8-hectare park in Scarborough has tons to offer in the way of sporting activities and trails. Spend the day working up a sweat on the tennis courts, taking a dip in the wading pool, or getting your pump on with the outdoor fitness equipment, then treat yourself to a delicious BBQ dinner.

Toronto Islands

There are three spots with on-site BBQs here —Hanlan's Point, Olympic Island, and Centre Island . Just make sure you book one in advance and bring your own charcoal as gas and propane aren't allowed.

Woodbine Park

Head to this Beaches park to find various spots with BBQs and picnic tables, perfect for hosting a fun cookout this summer. Once you've eaten your fill, you can swing by the popular Woodbine Beach and wander around Ashbriges Bay to take in some great lakeside views.

Lead photo by

blogTO at Woodbine Park
