10 places to get fresh pasta in Toronto

Places to get fresh pasta in Toronto are culinary go-tos for those who don't want to eat dry, frozen or mass-produced pasta but also don't know how to make their own from scratch.

Here are my picks for the places to go for fresh pasta in Toronto that you can then cook at home.

Everyone's been clambering to Geary to get a taste of the pasta from Leandro Baldassarre, formerly a chef at the Italian Michelin-starred restaurant Del Pascatore. Get packs of freshly made long egg pastas and stuffed pastas made from imported Italian flour here.

This gourmet market on Roncey makes fresh pastas (they've supplied to places like Ardo and Sanagan's Meat locker) including perfect squares of ravioli which come straight from the kitchen in the back to the front of the store.

This plant-based grocery store makes pasta fresh at their Vaughan facility before bringing the goods over to their Junction storefront. Try their vegetarian-friendly beet bucatini and pair it with a housemade sauce, like the Ontario mushroom bolognese.

This restaurant in Union Station serves up pasta made from scratch right before your eyes. Using Canadian flour, you can try their fresh goods on the spot or bring containers of pasta like orecchiette home.

The pasta sold at this gourmet food store by celebrity chef Mark McEwan is made fresh at Mark's restaurant, Fabbrica, just around the corner at Shops at Don Mills. Popular orders are the 350 grams packages of whole wheat linguine and flavoured pastas.

It may not look like much from the outside but this Etobicoke kitchen makes Italian food fresh on the daily, from sweet red pepper fettuccini to mini agnolotti at 200 pieces per kilo.

Have your fresh fettuccine cut up right before your eyes at this store right by Davisville station. This little spot offers stuffed butternut squash pastas and delicious pasta sheets for making lasagna at home; for any questions, the owner Carlo will be more than happy to assist.

While not cheap and certainly not the only pasta spot in the area, this stall in St. Lawrence Market provides sheets of fresh pasta that come in flavours like basil, lemon pepper, and spinach that are cut to order and cooked at home.

With over 50 shapes and fillings, this longtime manufacturer by Jane and Lawrence uses semolina to make pasta that comes in all shapes, sizes, and even gluten-free. They also provide all the products at Pasta Goodness, the grocery store on Marlee.

The grocery version of its restaurant counterpart Pizzeria Via Mercanti, this Kensington Market spot sells fresh pasta at $1.49 per 100 grams. Grab some of their housemade pomodoro sauce and you have yourself a dinner.