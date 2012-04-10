10 places to shop for spices in Toronto

Spice shopping in Toronto, to the nonchalant cook, is but a mere trip to the closest mega grocery store. For a more sensual experience, a little background information and a better price, there are a few specialty markets and bulk stores in Toronto that deliver much better when it comes to dill.

Here are my picks for places to shop for spices in Toronto.

This place in Thorncliffe Park is for those who are serious about fresh, authentic spice. The shop makes its own spice blends, grinds its own flour and prepares its own instant mixes.

Most people know this Kensington Market shop as a great source for anything bulk and spices are no exception. They've been around since the 1970s, getting their herbs and spices from all over the world. The shop also sells bags of combination spices designed for certain dishes.

If you want to get all of your pantry shopping, including spices, done in bulk this shop on the Danforth is the place to go. Here they sell everything from nuts to candy to seasonings to coffee.

Another option in Thorncliffe Park, this full-fledged grocery option is the ticket for when you want to combine your meat, produce and bulk spice shopping all into one trip. This grocer has bins of bulk spices and a room devoted to rice.

This store near Dufferin and Steeprock Drive is an absolute utopia to the bulk store lovers among us and it has a hefty section devoted entirely to spices and herbs — all of which is available in abundance.

Another Kensington Market spice source that touts its collection of organic spices. The shop carries the typical assortment, with a few exotics thrown in for good measure. If you're looking to learn more about a particular spice, this is the place to ask.

The last Kensington Market shop on this list offers a long list of bulk herbs and spices, which are presented in little wooden cubbies that make the spice-searching experience seem that much more authentic. Count apple pie spice, Korean pepper, and Hungarian paprika among the spice offerings.

Despite the name, this Bulk Barn on steroids sells a whole lot more than just dried nuts and fruits — but they also have a lot of those too. Here you'll find everything you could ever need to sweeten your dish.

Yes, the name is wonderful, but it's not just nuts at Nuthouse on Bloor West near Landsdowne. The shop has a superb little assortment of bulk spices, though the selection is more limited than some of the sprawling centres on this list.

This isn't your white plastic bin/metal scoop type of spice store. And the prices certainly do reflect that. If you're looking for a more luxurious spice shopping experience this is your place. The shop near Trinity Bellwoods offers custom organic blends and tinned spice collections.