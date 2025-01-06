Here's what Toronto's regional transit map could look like in the coming decades

Toronto and surrounding suburbs are undergoing a generational transit boom, with several new rapid transit lines currently under construction and even more on the horizon.

With a new year underway, a look back at Metrolinx's 2024-2025 business plan offers a hint of what the Greater Toronto Area transit network could look like many years in the future.

A map included in the report highlights several projects currently under construction, along with many more in the planning pipeline that would bring rapid transit access to a significant share of the region's population.

Great future GTHA transit map from Metrolinx (but sadly low-res). If we can pull this off (I think we can), it’s something Ontario should be very proud of. Then, we move to the next wave of projects. pic.twitter.com/3N4K0akFDs — Alex Glista 🇨🇦 (@AlexanderGlista) January 5, 2025



Among the projects highlighted that will come online in the coming months are the Finch West and Eglinton Crosstown LRT lines, both expected to enter revenue service in mid-2025 after numerous delays.

Even more transit is on the horizon for Eglinton with an upcoming Eglinton East LRT that will bring service deeper into Scarborough.

Other projects under construction will extend new and existing lines, including the Crosstown West Extension and the Scarborough Subway Extension (to open between 2029 and 2030), while a future northern extension of the Line 1 Yonge subway will carry rapid transit into the suburbs north of Toronto in the coming years.

Perhaps the most exciting transit infrastructure project currently unfolding in the GTA is the new Ontario Line subway, now under construction and set to eventually link Eglinton Avenue East in the north with Exhibition Place in the south. The line is anticipated to be complete in 2031.

Other future projects highlighted on this map include a planned extension to the Line 4 Sheppard subway, and a new bus rapid transit (BRT) linking Scarborough with Durham Region.

While much of the current wave of transit infrastructure spending in the province is occurring in or connecting to Toronto, one notable outlier is the new Hazel McCallion (Hurontario) LRT under construction through the heart of Mississauga.

Of course, one may doubt Metrolinx's transit promises amid the regional transit agency's mounting challenges in actually getting major projects completed — though, if even half of these projects end up coming online in the next decade, it will make for a very different-looking transit map in the region