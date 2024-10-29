TTC will once again close the exact same 5km stretch of subway for entire weekend

A familiar stretch of the TTC subway will be closed yet again this coming weekend, marking just the latest in a series of closures for what the transit agency describes as "planned track work" along this five-kilometre stretch of track.

The TTC has announced that there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations for the duration of the weekend of Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, 2024.

During the closure, trains will not serve the eastern extent of the line, which spans Victoria Park, Warden, and Kennedy stations. At that time, passengers can still access these stations to connect with surface routes, purchase fares or reload Presto cards.

Commuters relying on this portion of Line 2 will instead have to contend with crowds waiting for shuttle buses, which are planned to serve along the full length of the closure.

Regular subway service is scheduled to resume in time for the start of the morning rush on Monday, November 4, by 6 a.m.

This upcoming interruption in service will mark the third full-weekend closure of these three stations that locals have had to endure in a single month, following identical closures on October 12 and 13, and again on October 26 and 27.

In addition to the full-weekend closures, this stretch of track has been subject to near-constant early weekday closures.

Weekday service has ended at 11 p.m. for these stations from October 21-25 and again on October 28-31.

These constant closures along this portion of the line are just the latest transit-related issues to test the patience of Scarborough commuters.

All of the current headaches locals face come in addition to the sudden closure of the Line 3 Scarborough RT last year, and the years of construction, traffic issues and other closures before the Scarborough Subway Extension project wraps construction between 2029 and 2030.