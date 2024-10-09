An almost 5-kilometre stretch of TTC subway will shut down this entire weekend

Just one week after TTC riders got a slight reprieve from constant weekend closures with free all-night service for Nuit Blanche, the transit agency plans to shut down another portion of the subway network this coming weekend.

The TTC has announced that it will halt service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations for the weekend of Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13.

The full weekend closure of this stretch of subway — measuring just shy of five kilometres at the eastern end of the line — has been deemed necessary to accommodate ongoing track work.

While these state-of-good-repair updates have been scheduled since the start of the year, it comes as just another transit frustration to Scarborough commuters already suffering following the demise of the Line 3 Scarborough RT last year, and the gruelling wait for the forthcoming Scarborough Subway Extension project scheduled to wrap construction between 2029 and 2030.

Throughout the upcoming weekend closure, riders will be required to board shuttle buses to make up for the gap in subway service, though the placement of this closure does afford some commuters a pretty convenient backup option.

Many westbound riders headed downtown from Kennedy Station may just want to skip the headache entirely and board a train at Kennedy GO Station. If you time it right, the trip is actually upwards of 15 minutes faster than via Line 2 and a transfer at Line 1.

Regular service on Line 2 is expected to resume in time for the start of regular weekday service on Monday, October 14, by 6 a.m.