Toronto just smashed yet another very concerning weather record

It's been a particularly pleasant start to the fall season here in Toronto, as warm temperatures have delayed the need for the city's residents to pull out their thick jackets or scarves.

However, as the city continues to break climate record after climate record — most of which relate to high temperatures — residents are rightfully expressing concerns about the planet as well as the prevalence of unpredictable weather patterns and events.

According to a new chart posted by @YYZ_Weather on X, yesterday was Toronto's 164th consecutive day with a maximum temperature greater than 13 degrees C — which beat out the previous range of dates that followed the same trend for 163 days.

In recent years, the last time Toronto boasted maximum temperatures greater than 13 degrees C consecutively was for 159 days between May 2 to Oct. 7, 2022.

The alarming chart was reshared on Reddit, where many expressed concerns about Toronto's unpredictable weather as well as the state of climate change around the world.

"Wow. What a streak," one user reacted to the information, while another person noted that this past September was the "warmest" they could remember.

According to a new Weather Network report, October has started on a seasonably warm note, with daytime highs still managing to hit the 20s across the southern portion of Ontario over the past week.

Despite this, the report notes that we will start to see "significant interruptions" to the warm temperatures. Still, a consistently cold pattern isn't likely anytime soon during the second half of October, as "warmer than normal" temperatures will persist.

"Keep in mind that temperatures that feel chilly during early October, end up feeling relatively warm before the end of the month as the 'normal' daytime high begins to quickly fall," the report reads.

This week, Toronto is forecasted to see a high of 13 C on Wednesday, 14 C on Thursday, 21 C on Friday, and 16 C on Saturday.