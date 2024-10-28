Loblaw's PC Optimum named Canada's best shopping loyalty program

Amidst reports of account difficulties and problems redeeming points, consumers say PC Optimum is the best shopping loyalty program in Canada.

Rewards Canada unveiled today the results of its Canada's Choice 2024 rankings, which allowed voters to choose their favourite credit card and loyalty programs across 12 categories.

The shopping loyalty programs category received 30,674 votes, with Canadians picking their top 10 favourite loyalty points and rewards cards.

In first place, receiving 38.2 per cent of the votes, is the PC Optimum program. It's one of the country's largest loyalty rewards programs. Still, lately, many members claim to be experiencing various issues, including lower point earnings, ignored requests to delete accounts and unexplained account freezing.

However, despite these issues, PC Optimum seems to be a popular choice for consumers. Like many other loyalty programs, PC Optimum converts dollars spent to points.

PC Optimum points can be earned in various ways, generally netting 10 to 30 points per dollar spent when shopping at affiliated retailers or with PC Mastercards.

Points must be redeemed in increments of 10,000 (a $10 value). A maximum of 500,000 points ($500) can be redeemed at a given time.

Shoppers can redeem points at over 4,500 participating Loblaw stores across the country, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, and Joe Fresh.

The Scene+ Card came in second place, with 27.50 per cent of the vote. Once known as the rewards card associated with movies and entertainment, Scene teamed up with Scotiabank in 2021 to create Scene+. Now, members can collect points on retail, grocery, dining, travel, and more.

When it comes to grocery purchases, points can be earned at various retailers such as Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, IGA, and Thrifty Foods. Shoppers can save $10 for every 1,000 points redeemed.

The Scene+ program also stays true to its movie and entertainment roots.

Members can collect five points for every $1 spent on movie tickets, food, and drinks at Cineplex theatres. Points can be redeemed with no minimum spend, and 100 points convert to $1 worth of spending.

The Air Miles program came in third place, earning 13.08 per cent of votes. Air Miles recently expanded its offerings earlier this year, allowing users to rack up twice as many miles at wholesale clubs and at alcohol retailers when paying with their Air Miles credit card.

The Canadian Tire Triangle Rewards card placed fourth (6.87 per cent of votes), followed by Avion Rewards (4.4 per cent) in fifth place.

Hudson's Bay Rewards (1.08 per cent) and Metro's Moi Rewards (0.60 per cent) were the least popular programs, placing ninth and tenth, respectively.

Canada's Top 10 Shopping Loyalty Programs:

PC Optimum (38.20 per cent) Scene+ (27.50 per cent) AIR MILES (13.08 per cent) Triangle Rewards (6.87 per cent) Avion Rewards (4.40 per cent) Journie Rewards (3.01 per cent) Petro-Points (2.62 per cent) More Rewards (1.34 per cent) Hudson's Bay Rewards (1.08 per cent) Moi Rewards (0.60 per cent)

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre