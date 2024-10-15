Ontario wants to make it a lot harder for Toronto and other cities to install bike lanes

The Ontario government is officially introducing polarizing legislation that would, if passed, require municipalities to receive approval from the province before installing new bike lanes that would result in the removal of lanes for traffic.

As part of the legislation, municipalities would be required to demonstrate that the proposed bike lanes won't have a negative impact on vehicle traffic.

"Cities in Ontario have seen an explosion of bike lanes, including many that were installed during the pandemic when fewer vehicles were on the road and their impacts on traffic were unclear," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation.

"Too many drivers are now stuck in gridlock as a result, which is why our government is bringing informed decision-making and oversight to bike lanes as well as taking steps to increase speed limits safely and clean up potholes."

Doug Ford is trying to make it impossible to build new bike lanes in Ontariohttps://t.co/GSROWmhrqz — blogTO (@blogTO) September 20, 2024

News of the proposed legislation has been circulating for weeks, to the dismay of cycling advocacy groups and activists across the province, who argue that the changes may do more harm than good.

In a statement to blogTO, cycling advocacy and charity organization Cycle Toronto said that it welcomes the provincial government's willingness to help congestion and gridlock, especially in the face of upcoming transit projects such as the Finch LRT and Eglinton Crosstown.

"But any provincial legislation that would limit municipalities from serving their communities ultimately undermines local governance," a spokesperson for the organization said.

"Six people have been killed riding their bikes in Toronto this year —all along major arterials. This legislation would impact local opportunities to make it safer. All levels of government have a clear public health obligation to ensure roadways are safe for all users."

"And when it comes to building new bike lanes, the province needs to stay in its own lane. Nearly 8,000 people since this news was leaked just over three weeks ago have added their name [against] provincial overreach."

The organization's petition, titled "I Love Bike Lanes," argues that these proposed changes would severely limit the ability of Toronto and municipalities across the province to expand their networks of protected bike lanes.

For Toronto in particular, it could represent the biggest setback since the removal of the Jarvis, Pharmacy, and Birchmount bikeways over a decade ago.



Tell the province to stay in their lane - sign the petition now:https://t.co/qE4WtzTzY9 — Cycle Toronto (@CycleToronto) October 10, 2024

"In Toronto, the new legislation by the provincial government will put so many transformative projects at risk and will allow a small minority of voices to block progress on our growing cycling network. And in communities across the province that are just beginning to embrace the benefits of complete streets, this anti-bike lane legislation could indefinitely pause progress," the petition reads.

The campaign goes on to argue that bike lanes are good for business, good for the environment, good for public and personal health, give residents freedom and mobility, and most importantly, save lives.

"Doug Ford's scapegoating of bicycle lanes as the cause of congestion simply confirms that his government has run out of ideas," volunteer advocacy group Toronto Community Bikeways Coalition (TCBC) said in a statement to blogTO.

"It's certainly not the four percent of city roads with bike lanes that are the problem. It's time for an adult conversation about real solutions, including how to limit the inefficient reliance on cars, especially single-occupant cars in our fast-growing city."

The proposed changes are part of upcoming legislation that will kick off the fall sitting of the Ontario legislature on Oct. 21, with a focus on tackling gridlock.

In addition, the provincial government is moving forward with plans to increase the speed limit to 110 km/h on all 400-series highways where it is safe to do so. It is also developing a design standard to allow vehicles to travel at speeds higher than 120 km/h on new highways.

Ontario is also consulting with municipalities to develop a potholes prevention and repair fund to open in the 2025 construction season, which would support smaller cities with road maintenance and set standards to improve driving conditions and prevent accidents.