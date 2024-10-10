Toronto is planning a total transformation of major street

A major Toronto street is slated to receive a significant makeover in the coming years, and the City is looking for public feedback on the future of this 4.7-kilometre artery.

The City of Toronto is now accepting public weigh-ins on its planned Dupont Complete Street project, which would transform the full length of the corridor between Dundas Street West and Davenport Road into a refreshed thoroughfare with enhanced road safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and transit users.

The multi-phased plan, currently subject to council approval, would transform the street in phases into what is known as a "complete street."

A complete street is differentiated from your run-of-the-mill city street by its inclusion of provisions for all road users, including people who walk, drive, cycle or rely on transit.

According to the City's page on complete streets, such roads factor in varying ages and levels of ability and "also consider other uses like sidewalk cafes, street furniture, street trees, utilities, stormwater management and many other uses."

The City of Toronto is proposing the installation of a complete street on Dupont Street between Dundas Street West and Davenport Road. Complete streets enhance road safety and accessibility for all, including pedestrians, people cycling, driving and taking transit. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/z7O78vPsT2 — Toronto Cycling and Pedestrian Projects (@TO_Cycling_Ped) October 7, 2024

The phased execution of this plan would see a stretch spanning Spadina Road to Davenport Road bundled with a major road rehabilitation project.

The remainder of the project would utilize quick-build temporary materials, with an installation target of 2025 and 2026.

A consultation phase is now underway, where the City will collect feedback from the public in an effort to better shape a plan for the street's redesign that factors in concerns like the ever-popular loss of parking space, as well as loading access and safety issues flagged by locals.

The City is inviting local road users and residents, as well as businesses in the area, to share their feedback on the project by October 30, 2024.

A second round of consultation is expected for Winter 2024/2025, where the City will ask the public to comment on preliminary designs developed for the street reconstruction project based on the feedback collected during the initial consultation phase.